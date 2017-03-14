Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals Why He Ran Away From Kanye During Their Shopping Trip

Lil Uzi Vert made the 2018 Grammys emo again. While he didn't walk away with the Best New Artist trophy, he did steal the red carpet with his apathetic but charming interview style.

In a talk with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson, Uzi opened up about his recent shopping experience with Kanye West.

"He's never thinking about his self," said Uzi. "It's weird. I thought he was gonna be grabbing everything. He was grabbing everything for his family. He said, 'I don't even get dressed no more, I swag out my family.' At that moment, I realized, gotta swag out the whole family."

Uzi also revealed what he did to ensure Yeezy couldn't try to dress the Philadelphia rapper.

"No, I really didn't want him to. So I was running away. I was always going to the other side trying to get my own drip, so I could be like 'Look what I got.'"

Later in the interview, Uzi also discussed the recent falling out he had with DJ Drama on Twitter. In early January, Vert vented about the woes of signing to a major label and a DJ.

"I'm just a person that just speaks my mind," said Uzi. "If I get mad at you, I'll tweet you."

Judging from his mood on the Grammys red carpet, it seems Uzi isn't letting anything hold him back.