Khalid Calls Normani 'Unmatchable' Ahead Of Their Love, Simon Collab

MTV News

It's finally happening: Khalid and Normani Kordei's long-awaited team-up, "Love Lies," is out soon. And as Khalid told MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night (January 28), the song's beauty is all because of his collaborator.

"Normani's voice is so beautiful," he said as his dream of attending the Grammys was coming true. "Her style and just the sauce that she has, it's just so unmatchable."

Khalid and the Fifth Harmony singer are tight. They text. She popped up in his breakout video for "Young Dumb & Broke" in 2017. So it makes sense that the song is more or less an equal partnership, as Khalid said: "It's a 50/50 [split], you know. We both show out. We both do what we gotta do."

"Love Lies" will be featured on the soundtrack of the new film Love, Simon, which super producer Jack Antonoff is curating. Earlier this month, we heard the first taste from it via his Bleachers tune "Alfie's Song (Not So Typical Love Song)," co-written with Harry Styles and Ilsey Juber.

Khalid and Antonoff didn't actually end up in the studio together, but they worked on the song anyway. "Jack is awesome, and he's a ray of light," Khalid said. "I love him so much. He's great."

Love, Simon is out March 16. Catch additional songs from Bleachers, Troye Sivan, The 1975 — and, of course, Khalid and Normani's "Love Lies" — when the soundtrack drops on the same day.