Crouching Tiger, Hidden Migos Is The Vibe Of The New 'Stir Fry' Video

Migos might not have won any awards at the 2018 Grammys last night (January 28), but they did make up for the snub with one of the greatest music videos in recent memory. "Stir Fry" is an action-packed, kung-fu movie affair. The Sing J. Lee-directed music video sees Quavo, Offset, Takeoff, and Pharrell playing a game of Mahjong before fighting the mysterious Sister 13.

The video is genius for a couple of reasons. First, we get to see Quavo playing with nunchucks and Takeoff training on a Muk Yan Jong (wooden dummy). Second, it seems like Migos are huge fans of the Rush Hour franchise, because we get to see the hilarious bloopers that are reminiscent of the post-credits scenes of the popular Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan films.

If it wasn't clear already, the world needs a Migos martial arts movie. Somebody call RZA.