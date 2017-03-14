Ben Platt Goes From Pitch Perfect To Grammy Standing Ovation With Emotional Performance

Universal Pictures/Getty Images

Six years ago Ben Platt was mostly known for his quirky breakout role in Pitch Perfect. As lovable magic enthusiast Benji, Platt got a spotlight moment during The Treblemakers' rousing performance of B.o.B. and Rivers Cuomo's "Magic" during the Finals.

Fast-forward to 2018, and Platt is a Tony- and Grammy-winning artist who capped off his first-ever Grammy performance with a standing ovation in Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28.

The 24-year-old paid tribute to legendary composer and 16-time Grammy winner Leonard Bernstein with an emotional performance of West Side Story's seminal ballad, "Somewhere." The Dear Evan Hansen star wowed the star-studded crowd with his powerful vocals, and while I wasn't there to take it all in at MSG, Platt's been known to make people cry whenever he sings, so I suspect there were tears.

Of course, Beyoncé already knew what to expect from Platt's solo performance. As for these celebs, they needed some time to recover from the pure, heart-fluttering magic of Platt's soaring voice:

This may have been Platt's first performance on the Grammy stage, but it certainly won't be his last. After signing to Atlantic Records late last year, the singer has been recording his debut solo album.