Kesha Moved The Whole Grammys Crowd To Tears With 'Praying'

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Not a dry eye in Madison Square Garden. Or the world, really.

James Corden wasn't the only one moved to tears by Kesha's performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Frankly, we're surprised that the whole house didn't erupt in heaving sobs after that incredible and cathartic rendition of "Praying," because Kesha and that incredible ensemble just delivered the most emotional moment of this year's awards ceremony.

Taking the stage with Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, Cyndi Lauper, and a choir of women behind them, Kesha started soft and slow with the anthem off Rainbow. (Both "Praying" and Rainbow were nominated tonight, for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, respectively.)

It was such a moving display — and with Kesha supported by such amazing women, to boot — that culminated in a giant group hug and a good cry for all involved. Corden and several members of the audience (including Hailee Steinfeld) didn't bother blinking back the tears, either, and the evening's host took a beat to highlight this "powerful and relevant performance that comes in the midst of a movement that commands our attention."

Kesha forever. Three cheers for this motherfuckin' woman.