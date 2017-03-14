P!nk Ditched Her Evening Gown For Jeans And A Tee For Her Grammys Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

A P!nk performance — especially one at a big fancy awards show, as we saw at the 2017 VMAs — tends to involve stunts, high-flying acrobatics, pyrotechnics, insane visuals, or any combination of all of the above.

For her turn at the 2018 Grammy Awards, she opted for something totally different: She ditched the theatrics and even her band, and just walked up to the mic in her stocking feet, a plain white tee, and a pair of jeans to sing through "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken."

Accompanied by an American Sign Language interpreter in a matching ensemble, P!nk — who was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "What About Us" — soared through the heartfelt song, another track off her insanely successful 2017 album, Beautiful Trauma.

It made for a great reminder that P!nk's voice is a force of nature all on its own. The tricks and stunts are cool as hell, but it always comes back to those killer pipes of hers — especially on a night when they're being celebrated.