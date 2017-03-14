Getty Images

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper was the belle of the Grammy ball

Cardi B, Literal Angel, Lived Her Best Life At The Grammys

New York's own Cardi B stepped onto the 2018 Grammy red carpet looking like a real-life angel descended from heaven — wings and everything! It's not like we would expect anything less from the Bronx rapper. After the monumental year she's had, it's only appropriate that she would #bless us all at the music industry's biggest and most star-studded night.

But Cardi's reign didn't stop at the red carpet. Although the "Bodak Yellow" rapper lost Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance to hip-hop titan Kendrick Lamar, she won our hearts — and, more importantly, the admiration of her peers (and Bono!). From a fire performance of "Finesse" with Bruno Mars to a statement-making debut at Madison Square Garden, Cardi was the belle of the ball. And reminded us all that her Cinderella story is only just beginning.

Let's take a look at some of Cardi's best moments from the night. Okurrr!