Kesha's Grammy Memories Involve Hanging Out With A Baby-Faced Justin Bieber

Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Kesha is gearing up for her performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 28), and she's reflecting on the journey she took with "Praying," the powerful anthem she'll sing at MSG.

She's also reflecting on Grammys past, and shared a throwback pic of her, a Beatle (Ringo, to be precise), and a "Baby"-era Justin Bieber at a rehearsal for the 52nd annual Grammys in 2010.

Kesha hasn't been back to the Grammys since, and she's oh so ready to belt out "Praying" — which is nominated for Best Solo Performance — on Sunday night.

The single off Rainbow is infused with catharsis, a representation of the incredibly difficult, tumultuous period that Kesha went through when she was writing the album. This intensity is what makes it such an "emotional raw victory" for her, and one she's especially eager to share.

It may have been a minute since she's stepped up to the mic on Music's Biggest Night, but one thing's for sure: She — and we — can't wait for her to get back up there.