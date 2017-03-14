SZA Taps Into The Matrix With Her Mesmerizing Grammy Performance

Getty Images

SZA took the Grammy stage for the very first time on Sunday night (January 28), and considering how amazingly it went, you can bet it won’t be the last.

Performing “Broken Clocks,” a standout track from her debut album CTRL, SZA stood on a low platform as symbols floated on screens around her — it looked like she was tapping into the Matrix before our very eyes. (Is that what the “M” on her shirt stood for?!) As the song built to gorgeous heights, she literally made sparks fly, belting her heart out as golden glint rained from above. Now that’s how you make your Grammy debut.

Despite the fact that she was the most-nominated woman of the year, with five nods to her name, SZA sadly went home empty-handed at this year’s ceremony. But, like we said, she’ll undoubtedly be back in the years to come. We haven't seen the last of TDE's golden girl.