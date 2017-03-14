Getty Images

Following his powerful performance of “1-800-273-8255” at the VMAs last year, Logic delivered yet another show-stopping moment at the Grammys on Sunday night (January 28).

With Alessia Cara and Khalid by his side, the rapper performed his suicide prevention anthem with stunning poignancy and emotion. Once again, he was surrounded by suicide attempt survivors and loss survivors, and the screens behind him lit up with the song’s title, named after the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. At the end of the song, Logic launched into a fiery speech that urged the crowd to “stand and fight for those who are not weak, but have yet to discover the strength that the evil of this world has done its best to conceal.”

He continued, “On behalf of those who fight for equality in a world that is not equal, not just, and not ready for the change we are here to bring, I say unto you, bring us your tired, your poor, and any immigrant who seeks refuge. For together, we can build not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united.”

Following his performance, Logic shared a photo of the print-out of his speech on Twitter. Notably, he wrote "NOT SHITHOLES" in big, bold letters to describe "beautiful countries filled with culture, diversity, and thousands of years of history." His word choice was bleeped on the CBS telecast, but it's vital that he got the message across: one that clearly calls out President Trump's recent comments about immigrants.

“1-800-273-8255” lost both categories it was nominated for this year — Song of the Year and Best Music Video — but it’s performances like these that prove its remarkable impact.