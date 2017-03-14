What Snub? Ed Sheeran Dominated The Grammy Pop Categories

Getty Images

The Grammys may have snubbed Ed Sheeran in the major categories this year, but they simply couldn’t shut out 2017’s most popular album. At the awards show on Sunday night (January 28), the singer-songwriter’s ÷ (Divide) won Best Pop Vocal Album, beating out Coldplay, Lana Del Rey, Imagine Dragons, Kesha, and Lady Gaga.

On top of that, Sheeran’s inescapable smash “Shape of You” also nabbed the Best Pop Solo Performance award, over Kelly Clarkson’s “Love So Soft,” Kesha’s “Praying,” Gaga’s “Million Reasons,” and P!nk’s “What About Us.” That’s hardly an upset, considering the single broke records in 2017, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for 33 weeks: the longest run in the chart’s history.

Unfortunately for Sheerios, the newly engaged star wasn’t present at Sunday’s ceremony to accept his two awards. Even so, his two wins are vindication for fans who were upset that he didn’t get nominated for Album of the Year or Song of the Year. Back in December, Sheeran commented on the perceived snubs, telling Ellen DeGeneres, “My outlook on it is some years you have your year and some years you don’t have your year. Maybe this year isn’t my year.”

Elsewhere in the pop realm, Portugal. The Man pulled off a surprise win when their playful funk earworm “Feel It Still” earned the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The veteran indie rock band notably beat out Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s Record of the Year- and Song of the Year-nominated “Despacito” to earn the prize. Leave it to the pop categories to keep you on your toes!