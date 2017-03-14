Childish Gambino Gives Us A Lion King Preview With His Grammy Performance

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

We just witnessed the circle of life at the Grammys. Childish Gambino's performance of "Terrified" from Awaken, My Love featured a special guest. At the end of the intimate performance, J.D. McCrary appeared on stage. For those that don't know, McCrary is playing the young Simba in the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.

The duet between Donald Glover and McCrary was a sneak peek of sorts since The Lion King remake won't be releasing until July 19, 2019. The two showed amazing chemistry and proved that we have a lot to look forward to when the Jon Favreau musical hits theaters.

So far tonight (January 28), Gambino has won Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Redbone," but was nominated for five Grammys in total.

This week Glover and his agency/label Wolf + Rothstein partnered with RCA Records on a new deal. Last year, Donald infamously said that he was retiring the Childish Gambino persona. However, those concerns now seem untrue. In a statement via Variety, Glover characterized leaving his former label Glassnote Records as "A necessary change of pace."

With Glover's new record and label deal with RCA it looks like there are more Grammys in Gambino's future.