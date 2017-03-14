YouTube

Lady Gaga’s New Version Of ‘Joanne’ Is Even More Emotional Than The Original

In case you need a good cry heading into the weekend, Lady Gaga just released an emotional new version of the already-moving ballad “Joanne,” the title track from her 2016 album.

Gaga bares her soul on the stripped-down version of the song, written in memory of her late aunt Joanne Germanotta, who died at age 19 from lupus-related complications. The song — subtitled “Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?” — is more somber than the original, pairing Gaga’s soaring vocals with just a piano. In the accompanying video, we follow Gaga as she strolls through a garden, shoots pool, and howls the emotional lyrics at the sky. It ends with her running into the woods, singing, “XOXO, Joanne.”

If you watched the singer's Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, you probably remember the scene in which she plays a version of the song for her grandmother, telling her that they can stop listening if it’s too sad. Her grandmother assures her it’s beautiful, and she’s absolutely right.

Lady Gaga is up for two awards at this weekend’s Grammys: Best Pop Vocal Album for Joanne and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Million Reasons.” She’s also set to perform at the ceremony (for the fourth consecutive year), which airs on Sunday, January 28.