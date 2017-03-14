Did Migos Take Inspiration From Kim and Kanye's Wedding For Their Latest Performance?

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Offset might not be planning his wedding to Cardi B yet, but it seems like he's being influenced by other famous nuptials. Last night (January 25), Migos appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed their Pharrell-produced song "Stir Fry" in front of a wall full of white roses. The scenery is very similar to the wedding of a producer that features on Culture II.

For those that don't remember, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married in front of a wall of white flowers in 2014. The estimated cost of the extravagant flowers is $136,000. If Migos spent that much on their Tonight Show performance, it would go down as the baddest and boujeeist flex the show has seen in its 64-year existence.

Culture II at a whopping 24 tracks, is out now and features Drake, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage among other star-studded guest appearances.