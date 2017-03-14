Gal Gadot Heroically Responds To Wonder Woman’s Oscars Snub

Getty Images

Though there were a ton of reasons to love this year’s Oscar nominations — which were surprisingly diverse and included several first-time nominees — one glaring snub was Wonder Woman. The Patty Jenkins-directed, Gal Godot-starring blockbuster was noticeably missing from the nominations, and that didn’t sit too well with fans. Sure, comic book flicks have never had much luck at the Oscars, but if Logan could pick up a screenplay nomination, then why was Wonder Woman shut out from everything?

When asked for her opinion on the shutout on Wednesday night (January 24), Gadot had a characteristically upbeat take.

“I was very moved and touched by the feedback of all the people that were disappointed that Wonder Woman wasn’t nominated,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But we certainly never did the movie for that.”

She continued, “I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we’re going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!”

Speaking of the next one, Jenkins is now confirmed to return as director on Wonder Woman 2, and the film is due to hit theaters on December 13, 2019. One thing’s for sure: Fans will flock to that sequel, shiny golden statues be damned.