Beyoncé Had The Best Time At The 2008 Grammys And These Pics Prove It

The 2008 Grammy Awards gave us a treasure trove of incredible performances, between Kanye West glowing in the dark, Grammy rookie Rihanna soaring through "Umbrella," and Beyoncé dancing and singing alongside one of her idols in one of the most incredible duets the ceremony had ever seen.
When Bey took the stage with Tina Turner, that made for an epic moment in the history of Music's Biggest Night — but it was merely one of a few that made the evening a great one for the pop star, who was nominated for two awards and spent the show in the close company of loved ones. Here's a quick look back at the 2008 Grammys with a lens focused on Bey, who didn't technically win that night – but definitely didn't lose, either.
-
She brought Solange as her dateGABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Bey walked the red carpet with her sister, Solange, and the two were all smiles as they made their way inside for one high-profile girl's night.
-
She spent quality time with her then-fiancé Jay-Z and buddy KanyeLester Cohen/WireImage
The Carters didn't officially become The Carters until a couple of months after the 2008 Grammys, so this photo of the three of them is a sweet snapshot before Bonnie and Clyde embarked on their next big adventure long before Jay and 'Ye had their sights set on the throne.
-
She introduced Tina Turner with a jazzy intro that involved actual jazz handsROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Please appreciate the the opulence and the elegance of this sequined ensemble and Beyoncé's commitment to drama.
-
She then performed "Proud Mary" with Tina Turner and !!!!
This wasn't the first time Beyoncé sang one of Turner's biggest hits with Turner in the room, but it is the first time she got up with the icon herself and had a hair-flip and dance-off. At the 2005 Kennedy Center Honors, Beyoncé — in a flaming mini-dress, with the hot moves to match — paid tribute to Turner by singing "Proud Mary." This time around, she and Turner donned coordinating platinum outfits and traded hair-flips, and it was as epic as it sounds.
-
So happy 10th anniversary, Beyoncé's Perfect Grammy Night!Kevin Winter/Getty Images
So what if she didn't take home a little gold Gramophone that year? She came, she sang, she danced, she hugged — and she did it "nice and rough," too.