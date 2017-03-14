Kevin Winter/Getty Images

You would, too, if you danced with TINA TURNER

Beyoncé Had The Best Time At The 2008 Grammys And These Pics Prove It

The 2008 Grammy Awards gave us a treasure trove of incredible performances, between Kanye West glowing in the dark, Grammy rookie Rihanna soaring through "Umbrella," and Beyoncé dancing and singing alongside one of her idols in one of the most incredible duets the ceremony had ever seen.

When Bey took the stage with Tina Turner, that made for an epic moment in the history of Music's Biggest Night — but it was merely one of a few that made the evening a great one for the pop star, who was nominated for two awards and spent the show in the close company of loved ones. Here's a quick look back at the 2008 Grammys with a lens focused on Bey, who didn't technically win that night – but definitely didn't lose, either.