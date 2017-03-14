Oprah And Reese Witherspoon Laugh Off Vanity Fair's Photoshop Fail

Getty Images

Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood Issue has always been a Big Deal™ — but this year it's driving the internet wild for reasons other than the A-list stars gracing its glossy cover.

After the star-studded cover image dropped on Thursday (January 25), the internet quickly realized something was off with Reese Witherspoon's legs — mainly, that she seemed to have three of them.

Now, photoshop fails aren't unusual — they happen all the time — but when you have 12 of the biggest stars on the planet on one Annie Leibovitz-shot cover, it's the last thing you want people to be talking about. Of course, what appears to be a third leg could also be a shadow caused by the draping of her nude dress. Nevertheless, Witherspoon took to Twitter to poke some fun at the brewing confusion.

But that wasn't the only additional limb people noticed in the Vanity Fair photo spread. In another image it appears that Oprah Winfrey has three hands. Now, in this one the mistake is clearly visible — there's one hand on her hip, one in front of her, and a third around Witherspoon's waist.

In response to Witherspoon's tweet, Winfrey jokingly added, "I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand."

Honestly, if anyone could pull off a third hand, it's our future president, Oprah.