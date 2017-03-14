Miley Cyrus Was Borderline Unrecognizable On The 2008 Grammys Red Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images + Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Happy 10th anniversary to her raven tresses and these looks from Beyoncé, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and more

The red carpet at the Grammys has seen some of music's wildest formalwear — who can forget Jennifer Lopez's iconic deep V from 2000?! — and 2008 was no exception. A decade ago, Beyoncé rocked a bob and and icy blue gown, Grammy first-timers Taylor Swift and Rihanna were swathed in varying degrees of violet, and Miley Cyrus... doesn't even look like Miley Cyrus, because damn does that dark hair make a statement!

Some of the most memorable style moments from the 2008 ceremony didn't hit the carpet but the stage, as Kanye West's shutter shades and light-up jacket can attest. Before the Grammys return to Madison Square Garden on January 28, here's a look back at our favorite looks from exactly 10 years ago, from those glow-in-the-dark sunnies to cringe-worthy hemlines and more.