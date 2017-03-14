Frazer Harrison/Getty Images + Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Miley Cyrus Was Borderline Unrecognizable On The 2008 Grammys Red Carpet

Happy 10th anniversary to her raven tresses and these looks from Beyoncé, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and more

The red carpet at the Grammys has seen some of music's wildest formalwear — who can forget Jennifer Lopez's iconic deep V from 2000?! — and 2008 was no exception. A decade ago, Beyoncé rocked a bob and and icy blue gown, Grammy first-timers Taylor Swift and Rihanna were swathed in varying degrees of violet, and Miley Cyrus... doesn't even look like Miley Cyrus, because damn does that dark hair make a statement!

Some of the most memorable style moments from the 2008 ceremony didn't hit the carpet but the stage, as Kanye West's shutter shades and light-up jacket can attest. Before the Grammys return to Madison Square Garden on January 28, here's a look back at our favorite looks from exactly 10 years ago, from those glow-in-the-dark sunnies to cringe-worthy hemlines and more.

  • Miley Cyrus
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Long before she said goodbye to Hannah Montana, 16-year-old Cyrus was experimenting with new looks as she dove into her solo career — and her darkest hair-do definitely turned heads for one of her first major awards show appearances.

  • Beyoncé and Solange
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Solange opted for a classic LBD, while big sister Bey went with enough sparkle to one-up the flashes of the paparazzi on her floor-length evening gown.

  • Taylor Swift
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Clearly thrilled to be there; clearly equally thrilled to be wearing a daring shade of lavender straight out of a fairy-tale illustration.

  • Rihanna
    Vince Bucci/Getty Images

    You know what goes great with the gold of a winner's statue? Deep purple!

  • Kanye West
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage

    West won big at the 2008 Grammys thanks to Graduation, and he performed "Stronger" in his now-legendary glow-in-the-dark shutter shades and a jacket that lit up. He ditched the shades for straightforward white frames to accept one of his awards, but that jacket stayed put for the rest of the ceremony.

  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

    Just as cute 10 years ago as they are now, right down to their beaming smiles.

  • Paramore
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    More purple, but this time with a splash of pop-punk thanks to Hayley Williams's vibrant cocktail dress.

  • Mark Ronson
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Long before he was sporting his signature pompadour, Ronson embraced Beatle-worthy chic, and stepped up to the podium in a suit that could've been plucked from a very mod closet in London circa 1968.