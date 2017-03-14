JWOWW's Hubby And Kids Really Miss Her (And Here's The Adorable Proof)

JWOWW's Instagram

Jenni Farley is off on a family vacation with her Jersey Shore housemates (wonder if they're all getting along under the same Miami roof). So how are her loved ones -- specifically, hubby Roger Mathews, daughter Meilani and son Greyson -- coping without the MTV matriarch?

"The rarely seen 'We miss you Mommy dance,'" the Snooki & JWOWW spouse captioned the video above, which finds him with the two munchkins busting a move to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." Missing Jenni made them do this, and we're eternally grateful.

But that's not all: Rog and his performing troupe followed up the initial routine with one set to Ed Sheeran's "Dancing In the Dark" (and featuring another dancer, "Uncle Louie.") And yes, the gents are wearing Jenni's clothing...

Keep up the hysterical updates from the Mathews' household while Jenni is away, Rog! And be sure to stay with MTV News for more Jersey Shore Family Vacation updates before it premieres!