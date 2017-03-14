Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meryl Streep Just Joined The Big Little Lies Cast And Her Part Is Juicy As Hell

Big Little Lies just brought another incredible talent into its star-studded, award-winning fold, so Season 2 needs to hurry up and get here SOON.

Meryl Streep will be joining the moms of Monterey when the show returns, and HBO is justifiably thrilled about it.

That's news on its own, but her role is meaty: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Streep will be playing Mary Louise Wright, the mom of Perry Wright, who Alexander Skarsgård played to a terrifyingly intense degree of perfection before he fell to his death in the first season's finale.

THR adds that Skarsgård will return for a few moments in Season 2, so steel yourself for some Perry flashbacks — and what sounds like a brewing drama for Nicole Kidman's character and Perry's abused wife, Celeste: "Streep's Mary Louise Wright is described as a woman who is concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry's death. She arrives in Monterey searching for answers."

To reiterate: MERYL IS PLAYING THE MOM OF THE VERY BAD AND VERY DEAD GUY WHO DID SOME TERRIBLE THINGS AND THIS MEANS SHE'S PLAYING NICOLE KIDMAN'S MOTHER-IN-LAW AND JUST THINK OF THE POSSIBILITIES.