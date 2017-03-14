Tyler, The Creator Thinks He Deserves A Best Rap Album Grammy Over Jay-Z And Kendrick

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator rarely holds his tongue, especially when it comes to his opinions regarding rap. On a recent episode of "The Shane Show" — hosted by Shane Powers, who appears on Flower Boy's "Sometimes..." — Tyler discussed why he thinks he should win the Best Rap Album Grammy over Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar.

"I think I should win," said Tyler. "Just something different just needs to win. Just something that's not something there. I love Jay, but fuck, you have Grammys, dog. And I love Kendrick, and I think DAMN. was awesome. “XXX.,” No. 12, was my favorite song on that album.... And I think it’s great, but fuck, like, n---a nominated for six other ones. Let him get one of those."

As a refresher, Tyler's Flower Boy will be competing against Jay's 4:44, Kendrick's DAMN., Migos's Culture, and Rapsody's Laila's Wisdom for the Best Rap Album golden statue. The tough competition doesn't stop there, considering 4:44 and DAMN. are also nominated for Album of the Year, while Flower Boy is not.

The Odd Future architect continued the conversation by revealing why winning a Grammy would mean so much to him and his legion of fans.

"I think it would be tight if I won, just because it’s something different," said Tyler." And it’s no one speaking for that — those people. I don’t even wanna use the word 'weird' because I feel like that’s a cheap word, but just the 'me’s.' The 'me’s' rarely is up there. I know if I win something, they’ll feel like they won something. I just think, I think it’s time."

Guess we'll see on Sunday (January 28), if Tyler's wish comes true.