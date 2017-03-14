Year One: Jenelle Evans' Daughter Celebrates First Birthday

Jenelle Evans mini-me Ensley Jolie is officially in the toddlers club: The Teen Mom 2 munchkin is the big 0-1!

"MY BABY TURNS ONE TODAY!" the mother of three captioned the photograph above of her little "unicorn," who is appropriately wearing a T-shirt with her brand-new age. What a face!

So how did Baby E commemorate the occasion with her loved ones?

"Instead of a birthday party for Ensley, we decided a family 'party photo shoot' that she can remember with her siblings forever!" Jenelle added along with the album above, featuring firstborn Jace, son Kaiser and husband David's daughter Maryssa. "Jace was also not able to be here during the week so this idea worked out great! Kids had SO much fun doing this! #BirthdayGirl #MomTips #FamilyFirst"

Be sure to offer Ensley your birthday messages, and relive her early Teen Mom 2 days by watching the video below!