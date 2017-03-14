Do Not Trust Drake With An Extremely Fancy Bottle Of Wine

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Just ask LeBron James, who also happens to be his biggest muse

Drake is a longtime fan and friend of LeBron James, this we've known.

Now, thanks to his latest public display of adoration, we know that the basketball champion is one of the most reliable muses Drizzy has ever had, and that the rapper is not to be trusted with extremely expensive bottles of booze. (These two facts are related, we promise.)

On January 23, James became the youngest player to score 30,000 career points, ever, and he's only one of seven players to even earn that distinction. In a quick vid for the Uninterrupted, James's digital outlet, Drake congratulated James on his latest in a line of insanely impressive career achievements.

"Seems like every time we look up, you're setting another milestone or breaking another record, and I always tell you that you're one of the most inspirational people in my life," Drake gushed. "Every time you do something like this I always try to get in the studio and make the song that would go with the moment, so I'm excited to go to work tonight."

Drake wasn't lying — he posted on Instagram during a break from the recording session a few hours after the Uninterrupted clip hit Twitter — but this is both a pretty huge compliment and a testament to his appreciation for his pal. How many More Life cuts were directly infused by James's dunks?! Plenty, if we're going on this metric.

He then busted out "the perfect bottle" of wine to celebrate, and promptly dropped it on the floor. Let it be known that Drake, like James, may be an MVP in his own right, but he could work on his toasting game a little.