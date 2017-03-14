Taylor Swift And Rihanna Were Adorable Newbies At The 2008 Grammys

Taylor

On the morning of December 6, 2007, Swift was up bright and early to announce the 2008 Grammy nominations live. To her pleasant surprise, she got one nomination herself, in the coveted (and all-female!) Best New Artist category, alongside Amy Winehouse, Feist, Paramore, and Ledisi. Cue one of the O.G. iterations of her now-signature “surprise face.” In fact, in the video below, Swift reacts to her Grammy nomination by hugging Dave Grohl and later exclaiming, “I can’t believe I’m nominated for a Grammy. I can’t believe that happened!”

It was a huge moment for the then-17-year-old singer-songwriter, who had taken the country world by storm with the release of her self-titled debut album and singles like “Our Song” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.” Though she had yet to become the crossover pop idol she is today, she was already showing us the first signs of her blinding star power.

Two months later, Swift made her debut at the Grammys wearing the early ‘00s prom dress of your dreams: a purple gown with a strapless corset top. Remember: This was peak Old Taylor, when she was smitten with glittery, icy makeup and barrel curls. On the red carpet that year, Swift gushed about her custom-made dress and, ironically enough, named Kanye West as the person she was most excited to see that night (lol).

Swift lost the Best New Artist prize to that night’s big winner, Winehouse, but her Grammy legacy was only just beginning. Since then, she’s racked up 31 nominations and taken home 10 awards. This year, she’s nominated in the Best Country Song category for “Better Man,” the song she wrote for Little Big Town, as well as Best Song Written for Visual Media for her Fifty Shades Darker collab with Zayn, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Not a bad reputation to have.