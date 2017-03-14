Maren Morris Goes Pop On Zedd’s Addictive New Song ‘The Middle’

Nick Walker

Is Maren Morris country’s next pop crossover star? All signs point to yes, after her recent duet with Niall Horan and her brand new collab with Zedd.

Morris flexes her vocals on “The Middle,” a poppy earworm from Zedd, with a production assist from electronic duo Grey. Zedd and Grey previously teamed up on the Hailee Steinfeld-featuring “Starving,” and “The Middle” sounds like a mix of that track and Zedd’s Alessia Cara-assisted smash “Stay.” In other words, it’s catchy as hell and practically destined for radio domination.

“Baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle? / I’m losing my mind just a little,” Morris belts on the vocoder-driven chorus. The Grammy winner completely strays from her country roots on this one, but manages to sound right at home in the poppy, synthy space.

In a press release, Morris said, “I’m so excited we’re finally able to share ‘The Middle’ with the world. Zedd was so great to work with and so easy-going, it felt like we’d been working together for years. The sound is reflective of my many influences as an artist – a little bit country, little pop, little R&B, relatable, emotional and catchy as hell. There are no limits with this song and I can’t wait to see how the fans react.”

Keep your eyes peeled during the Grammys this Sunday (January 28) to see the song’s official video, directed by Dave Meyers, which will air during a commercial break as part of a branded collaboration with Target.