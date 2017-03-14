Getty Images

Britney Spears Will Give You A Piece Of Her On New Summer Tour

Britney Spears is ready to give the world (or at least a few cities across North America and Europe) a piece of her.

The pop icon’s Las Vegas concert spectacle, Britney: Piece of Me, ended after a four-year run on New Year’s Eve, but she’s already ready for more. On Tuesday (January 23), Spears announced that she’ll embark on a 23-date limited tour throughout the U.S. and Europe this summer.

“I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a clip of her absolutely slaying “Toxic.”

Spears’s tour with kick off with a two-night stand in Washington D.C. on July 12 and 13. From there, she’ll make stops in East Coast cities like Atlantic City and New York before wrapping up with three nights in Hollywood, Florida, on July 27, 28, and 29. Following her North American run, she’ll spend the rest of the summer touring the U.K. and Europe. This marks Spears’s first international tour in several years — she hasn’t properly toured since 2011’s Femme Fatale promotional run. But if Vegas proved anything, it's that she's ready to work, bitch.

Tickets for Spears’s new concerts go on sale this Friday (January 26). Check out the full collection of tour dates below.

7/12 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

7/13 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

7/15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

7/17 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center

7/19 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

7/20 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

7/23 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

7/24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

7/27 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

7/28 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

7/29 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

8/4 Brighton, UK Brighton Pride

8/6 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

8/8 Skanderborg, Denmark Smukfest

8/10 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena

8/11 Sandviken, Sweden Goransson Arena

8/13 Monchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark

8/15 Antwerp, Belgium Sportspaleis

8/17 Scarborough, UK Open Air Theatre

8/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

8/20 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

8/22 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

8/24 London, UK O2 Arena