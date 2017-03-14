Was Drake's Scary Hours Artwork Inspired By This Tour Poster?

Photo by Ethan Miller/WireImage

'I wake up to see OVO has redone one of my 2015 tour posters'

On Friday (January 20), Drake reclaimed his night-owl tendencies and dropped two new songs. "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity" were released to all major streaming services under the title Scary Hours. Now, electronic producer Rabit is coming forth to claim that Drake stole the inspiration for the Scary Hours cover art from his 2015 tour poster.

The Houston artist took to Instagram to air his grievances against the Toronto rapper.

"[T]oday I wake up to see OVO has redone one of my 2015 tour posters designed by @collindfletcher for Drake's new single," wrote Rabit on Instagram. "Poor Collin is always having his style stolen😬lol BUT I love being part of a team that's so creative and iconic💕💕🐀😆 #drake #ovo #rat #roach #simp."

In a statement to Pitchfork, Collin Fletcher, the designer of Rabit's tour poster took a more diplomatic approach.

"This is a story that too many artists, musicians, and designers identify with," said Fletcher. "Hopefully this results in a larger conversation about popular culture's relationship to underground artists."

The cover art for Scary Hours isn't the first time Drake has potentially been influenced by another piece of art. The cover for his 2009's So Far Gone was inspired by an ad from The Economist.

In a 2016 interview with Complex, Darkie, a frequent OVO collaborator and Toronto illustrator, described the inspiration for the cover.

Inspiration for So Far Gone was simple. No one knew what they wanted, but they knew they wanted something different. Every rapper you know wants their face on their artwork, and it got to a point that it was super annoying to me. Oliver gave me free reign to come up with something. I sent him a bunch of art that I said I would love to flip and he selected The Economist ad. I flipped the text and instead of a spider the kid was curious about, we added money and hearts. It just felt right with the vibe of the mixtape.

Guess Drake's scary hours got a little more stressful.