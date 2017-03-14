Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Offset Reveals Why He Isn't Planning His Wedding With Cardi B Yet

There are so many questions about Offset and Cardi B's wedding plans. Will Quavo or Takeoff be the best man? Is it socially acceptable to have your group mates ad-lib your vows? Will "Bad and Boujee" or "Bodak Yellow" be the first dance?

None of these questions are answered in the new Migos Rolling Stone cover story, but Offset did describe why he isn't planning his wedding to Cardi B just yet.

"We ain't, we ain't planning it right now," said Offset. "We chilling. We don't got time for that right now."

To Offset's credit, time is something that is in short supply for him and his fiancée. Migos are releasing their new album, Culture II, on January 26. Cardi B is also prepping her album and a performance at the Grammys. Besides, their professional careers, Offset and Cardi B are also juggling pressure from the outside, like rumors of infidelity.

When asked about the alleged cheating scandal during the interview, Offset responded how you would expect a rapper like Offset to respond.

"It's my real life," said the "Bad and Boujee" rapper. "It ain't no gig. It ain't no fucking game, you know what I'm saying? It ain't no game. It's my life."

In more positive news, Offset showed pride in his wife-to-be as he answered why he wants to marry her.

"She is real solid," said Offset. "Came from where I came from, did what I did. She's herself, man. I seen her develop from the trenches all the way up, and I like how she did it. I respect her grind as a woman. She came to the game with some gangsta shit. I like that. I fuck with her. That's my baby."

Read the rest of the Atlanta trio's cover story here.