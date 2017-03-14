LightRocket via Getty Images/Getty Images for Turner Image

Just when you thought the Hopper dance couldn't get any better...

David Harbour's Dream Of Dancing With Penguins Is About To Come True

Ask and you shall receive! Thanks to the Internet and Greenpeace, it looks like David Harbour will be going to Antarctica to do the Hopper dance with penguins.

It started with an innocent Tweet from the Stranger Things star, asking Greenpeace how many retweets he'd need to get to earn a trip to meet some penguins in their natural habitat.

"Hmm, if you get over 200k we'll ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctice and dance with the penguins. #StrangerThings have happened," Greenpeace responded.

Naturally, Harbour accepted the challenge and quickly got to work. "Internet, listen..." he began his plea. "I'm a giver. I give and I give. But now I need you. I need 200k retweets to go dance with penguins."

Apparently, as much as Harbour needed to meet the penguins, the Internet needed to see the Hopper dance with penguins even more. Mere hours later, the mission was complete and Harbour had surpassed his goal of 200,000 retweets. "I'm a little shaky n sweaty, heart pounding," Harbour wrote. "I've never said this to a multi-user weblike platform of tons of computers connected worldwide, but... Internet... I think I love you."

After his touching note, he tagged Greenpeace and nudged, "Your move..."

Fortunately, Greenpeace had their notifications on and didn't make us wait long for an answer. Chief mate Fernando of the Arctic Sunrise promptly sent a formal video invitation for Harbour to join them on an expedition set for early February.

Fernando welcomed Harbour with a little dance of his own, which Harbour quickly shot down before seemingly accepting the invite, writing, "I gotta get some snow pants."

Fernando shouldn't feel too bad about his poor dancing skills; he'll have plenty of time to learn from the master during their trip to the penguins.

Thank you, Internet!