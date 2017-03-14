Donald Glover Has A New Record Deal, So I Guess He’s Not Retiring Childish Gambino After All

Getty Images

With an incredibly successful 2017 behind him, Donald Glover (a.k.a. Childish Gambino) has kicked 2018 into high gear with some big news. The actor and musician has signed with RCA Records, and, according to the announcement in Variety, new Gambino music is expected later this year.

Variety describes the partnership as a recording and label deal for Glover and creative agency Wolf + Rothstein, which consists of Glover, Wolf Taylor, and Fam Rothstein. Glover commented, “It was a necessary change of pace,” while RCA Chairman/CEO Peter Edge added, “We are excited to join forces with him and Wolf + Rothstein to usher in the next phase of Childish Gambino’s musical career.”

The new deal sees Glover parting ways with Glassnote Records, with whom he signed in 2011 and released two mixtapes and three albums, including 2016’s Awaken, My Love!. He now joins RCA’s star-studded roster, which includes SZA, Justin Timberlake, Khalid, and A$AP Rocky.

Glover previously suggested that Childish Gambino was close to being retired, but his new RCA deal seemingly puts that talk to bed. Last summer, he hinted that Awaken, My Love! might be his last Gambino album, saying, “There’s nothing [worse] than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘Again?’ You know, I like it when something’s good, and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

Awaken, My Love! is nominated for five awards at the 2018 Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for the single “Redbone.” Glover will also perform at the awards ceremony on January 28. Aside from that, his 2018 plans include premiering the second season of Atlanta on March 1, starring in a Star Wars spin-off movie, and filming Disney’s Lion King adaptation. And apparently he’ll squeeze some new Gambino music in there as well, because this guy clearly does not sleep.