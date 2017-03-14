Incredibles 2 Debuts First Look At Some Super New Characters

Disney•Pixar

One of them has to be the villain, right?!

When the long-awaited sequel to Pixar's The Incredibles premieres this June, prepare to meet some new faces in addition to Metroville's finest.

In Incredibles 2, the Parr family is back — Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, and Sarah Vowell will all reprise their roles with young Huck Milner stepping in to voice Dash — as well as Samuel L. Jackson's Frozone and writer/director Brad Bird's endlessly meme-able fashion designer Edna Mode. But on Monday (January 22), Pixar announced the rest of the voice cast and unveiled their characters, and one of them is definitely the enigmatic villain we've heard so much about.

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk will lend his voice to the character of Winston Deavor, a wealthy, larger-than-life businessman who runs a world-class telecommunications company alongside his genius sister, Evelyn. Winston is savvy, suave, and obsessed with Supers. According to the official character description, Winston "has been a supporter of Supers returning — all he needs is a hero (or three) to help him change public perception and bring them back into the sunlight."

Evelyn Deavor will be voiced by Catherine Keener. Her brother may be the face of their telecommunications company, but Evelyn is the brains behind the operation. "She loves tinkering with tech," the description reads, "and has never met a problem she can't solve." But the real question is, does she share her brother's fascination with Supers?

Incredibles 2 is also staging a Breaking Bad reunion between Odenkirk and actor Jonathan Banks, who is voicing the character of Rick Dicker. As the head of the official Super Relocation Program, Rick helps the Parr family keep their Super identities secret. (With little Jack Jack running around with all the superpowers and none of the control, that job sounds tough.) Unfortunately for Rick, "his division is shuttered, leaving the Parrs all on their own." Uh-oh.

One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush will voice Voyd, an ambitious young "wannabe" Super who also happens to be an Elastigirl superfan. She has the ability to "divert and manipulate objects around her by creating voids that allow the objects to appear and disappear, and shift in space." With Elastigirl taking up the Super mantle in Incredibles 2, I wouldn't mind if her superhero adventures included an all-female team.

And finally, a character known solely as Ambassador (voiced by Isabella Rossellini) is an advocate for the Supers who is "committed to the support and legalization of Superheroes." So she's a good guy, right?

When we catch up with the Parrs in Incredibles 2, Elastigirl is living a Super life in the spotlight while Mr. Incredible stays home with Violet, Dash, and Jack Jack. As if things weren't complicated enough — with navigating the tough transition from Superhero to Super-Dad and dealing with Jack Jack's emerging powers — a new villain hatches a "brilliant and dangerous plot" that threatens their new normal.

Now it's up to the Parrs and Frozone to save the day, which is "easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible."

Given her smarts and ingenuity, Evelyn Deavor seems like a prime suspect, but her brother Winston's obsession with Supers also gives him a motive. We'll have to wait and see who reveals themselves to be the Big Baddie. Until then, we'll just watch the teaser trailer a hundred or so more times.

Incredibles 2 flies into theaters on June 15, 2018.