Migos Sound Like Super Mario In Space On New Song 'Supastars'

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet

Migos are back with another helping from their third studio album. "Supastars" sees Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset rapping over a beat that sounds like a Nintendo 64 was launched into space as Mario drinks a double espresso before swallowing a couple of mushrooms. On the song's hook, Quavo sings about things that rhyme with superstars... so cars and buying the bar.

"Supastars" is the third song liberated from Culture II after "MotorSport" and "Stir Fry." The three songs sound vastly different from each other, making it hard to predict what the Atlanta trio has in store, lyrically and musically.

Overall, the Culture II lead up has been controversial and exciting in equal measure. In the last month, Offset was called out for rapping homophobic lyrics during his feature on YFN Lucci's "Boss Life," Quavo released his update of the national anthem, and the group revealed they want to see Joe Budden win after a history of beef. With this much Migos news, Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset will probably have a lot to say by the time we finally hear the album on January 26.