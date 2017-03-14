Is Kylie Jenner Hiding Something Under A Blanket In This Calvin Klein Ad?

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kylie Jenner and Linus Van Pelt have a lot in common. Both are members of a huge and comical ensemble, they are the youngest of their respective clans, and they are both very strategic with a blanket.

Today (January 22), Kim Kardashian revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are the latest to take part in the #MyCalvins campaign for Calvin Klein. Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Kendall are all present for the shoot. However, the most interesting part of the photo is Kylie and what she decides to cover.

Rumors of Kylie's pregnancy have hit a fever pitch with false conspiracy theories claiming she was the surrogate to Kim and Kanye West's recent child, Chicago. Fans quickly took to social media to add fuel to the fire, since Kylie was the only one in the Calvin Klein advertisement not to show her stomach.

Rumors of Kylie's pregnancy have circulated since September 2017. Kylie and the alleged father, Travis Scott, haven't confirmed or denied the existence of the baby, which potentially is one of the reasons theories continue to grow more outlandish. Until the world sees the Webster-Jenner child, it seems humanity will collectively continue to obsess over the existence of one baby.