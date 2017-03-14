Kendrick Lamar And The Rest Of TDE Are Chasing A Ring On The Championship Tour

Getty Images

Top Dawg Entertainment is forming up like Voltron this summer. Today (January 22), the hip-hop label announced Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, SZA, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiwalker are going on a United States tour.

The last two years have been monumental for TDE. Kendrick and SZA have 12 Grammys nominations combined for their albums DAMN. and Ctrl. Kendrick and Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith are executive producing Black Panther: The Album. Jay Rock is getting ready to release his next studio album, while relatively new signee SiR dropped his November project last week.

Perhaps the most interesting question the tour announcement presents is if we will see Black Hippy reunite. The group featured a young Kendrick, Schoolboy, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock before they would go on to become Grammy winners and household names. Many fans would love to see the quartet come together on stage since it's been over three years since the group collaborated on Jay Rock's "Vice City."

Check the full tour dates below and head over to Ticketmaster for more information.

05/04 — Vancouver, BC

05/05 — Seattle, WA

05/06 — Portland, OR

05/08 — Oakland, CA

05/10 — Los Angeles, CA

05/11 — Los Angeles, CA

05/13 — San Diego, CA

05/14 — Phoenix, AZ

05/15 — Albuquerque, NM

05/17 — Dallas, TX

05/18 — Austin, TX Austin

05/19 — Houston, TX

05/22 — Tampa, FL

05/23 — West Palm Beach, FL

05/25 — Atlanta, Georgia

05/26 — Raleigh, NC

05/27 — Virginia Beach, VA

05/29 — New York, NY

05/30 — Wantagh, NY

06/01 — Washington, DC

06/02 — Hershey, PA

06/03 — Buffalo, NY

06/05 — Boston, MA

06/07 — Hartford, CT

06/08 — Philadelphia, PA

06/09 — Saratoga Springs, NY

06/12 — Toronto, ON

06/13 — Detroit, MI

06/15 — Chicago, IL

06/16 — Pittsburgh, PA