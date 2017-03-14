Millie Bobby Brown Wearing Converse On The Red Carpet Is The Realest Thing Ever

Getty Images

Sometimes it's easy to forget that Millie Bobby Brown is only 13, because at such a young age, the delightfully charismatic Stranger Things star is already a prolific Emmy-nominated actor, producer, singer, rapper, and style icon. Simply put, she's a superstar — a tiny superstar who can rock a pair of Chucks on the red carpet.

Brown looked pretty in pink in a sequined blush high-low dress at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 21), but she kept things super casual with a pair of white Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Tops. Honestly? Between the adorable double buns and the Chuck Taylors, this whimsical look is definitely an Eleven. (Get it?)

Getty Images

OK but let's talk about those Princess Leia-inspired buns. Either Brown is trying to get Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kenedy's attention or she's heard about how you all think she looks like a young Natalie Portman (a.k.a. Padmé Amidala). Still, those bows are cute as hell.

Getty Images

On the red carpet, Brown told E! News host Giuliana Rancic that she came prepared for all that after-party dancing in her fresh kicks. "I always dance," she said. "Losing or winning — you always dance at the SAG Awards." And when it comes to dancing, you know MBB is going to have her good buddy Drake on repeat.

Now all we need is a good dance-off between the tiny casts of Stranger Things and This Is Us, and we'll be good.