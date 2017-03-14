Drake Drops Two ‘Scary’ New Songs Without Warning

Getty Images

Surprise! The first Drake music of 2018 is here.

The Toronto rapper surprised fans with a double play on Friday night (January 19), dropping “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.” The tracks — which are collectively titled Scary Hours — arrived with little warning, after Drake posted on Instagram that the songs would be available at midnight.

With its playful beat and bouncy flow, “God’s Plan” has all the markings of a radio-friendly Drake hit, while “Diplomatic Immunity” is more dramatic and orchestral. On the latter number, Drizzy notably addresses his rumored relationship with Jennifer Lopez when he raps, “2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J. Lo.”

“God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” mark Drake’s first new solo releases since “Signs” in June 2017. Both songs are available now on your streaming service of choice — take a listen below.