Twitter Just Realized Millie Bobby Brown And Natalie Portman Are Basically Twins

Getty Images for Vulture Festival/WireImage

Did Natalie Portman step into the Upside Down and come out as Millie Bobby Brown? Because, honestly, if they weren't separated by 23 years, we'd all be questioning whether they were secretly twins, and Twitter explosively confirms this observation.

Please observe Exhibits A through D:

To enhance this resemblance, there are striking similarities in their careers. Both Brown and Portman stepped onto the acting scene as young teens. Brown secured an Emmy nomination for playing Eleven in Stranger Things, while Portman starred in The Professional at the same age of 13. Both ladies have also had breakout roles in the sci-fi genre, with Portman making a splash in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. Finally, the two have both sacrificed their brunette locks for characters they've played.

The side-by-side comparisons have led some to look for a deeper benefit to this wild coincidence (prequel to the Star Wars prequels, anyone?), and others taking the opportunity to point out more spot-on look-alikes in Brown's Stranger Things co-star Joe Keery and Ben Schwartz and It's Sophia Lillis and Amy Adams.

This is a lot to take in, but on the bright side, if Brown is following in Portman's footsteps, then she has a long, Oscar-winning career to look forward to.