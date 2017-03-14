'Lifestyle Changes': Tyler Baltierra Reveals Recent Weight Loss

Tyler Baltierra's Instagram

New year, new Tyler Baltierra.

The Teen Mom OG cast member -- who you can watch every Monday with wife Catelynn -- just shared before/after pics following a 26-pound weight loss. Congrats, Ty!

"26lbs DOWN!!!" Novalee's father captioned the Instagram photo above. "To be honest I didn’t even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on. But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was almost 5 weeks ago & Right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM! #LifestyleChanges #Goals."

Tyler's update comes one day after Cate revealed she was returning to treatment for a third time:

