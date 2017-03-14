A$AP Mob's Annual Yams Day Memorial Concert Shut Down After A Fight

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Yams Day is supposed to be a joyous celebration for a hip-hop architect that was taken too soon. Unfortunately, last night (January 18), the Bronx concert honoring A$AP Yams, who died in 2015, was shut down after a fight broke out and rumors swirled around social media that it involved gunfire. Thankfully, those rumors were quickly laid to rest.

The NYPD told Billboard that the fight that broke out around 10:30 p.m. was a "crowd control situation."

"There was a large crowd leaving the concert," the NYPD also confirmed. "No gunshots, no injuries."

In a video reposted by DJ Akademiks, a man can be seen pleading with A$AP Rocky to leave the stage. Rocky can later be seen leaving through another entry filled with dust as numerous people flee behind him.

The reason for the fight has yet to be released. Many fans on social media claimed that the controversial rapper 6ix9ine was involved in the commotion. However, he later denied on Instagram that he had any involvement.

Overall, the situation taints what should've been a day of remembrance for the person that helped found and create A$AP Mob, A$AP Yams, who died from accidental drug intoxication.

In a 2015 interview with MTV News, A$AP Rocky described how much Yams meant to him.

"[Yams] was my partner in this shit," said Rocky. "He's the person I knew when I was broke, that was helping me when we didn't know what was going to happen. So many people are willing to help and contribute when they are guaranteed to be compensated. He didn't know what was going to happen. He only had faith in me just as much as I had faith in myself."