Lorde Thinks Cardi B Got Snubbed By The Grammys

Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images for ARIA

Plus, she was 'kind of blitzed' when she got her own Grammy nom news

Lorde has been busy baking. She can apparently whip up a solid banoffee pie. And she has some thoughts on the 2018 Grammys, for which she's nominated in the Album of the Year category.

"Oh, fuck! Cardi B should have gotten a nomination in one of those big categories," the 21-year-old singer-songwriter said in a new cover-story interview with Billboard. (She might mean Song of the Year and/or Record of the Year — but the good news is that "Bodak Yellow" did clinch two noms: one for Best Rap Song and another for Best Rap Performance.)

The interview touches on Lorde's stellar 2017, when she released her second album, Melodrama, to massive critical acclaim. Melodrama is up for Album of the Year at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, set to air January 28. When did she find out about being nominated for the top prize?

"True to the DNA of the record," Lorde said in the interview, it was at a "massive party."

"I was drinking, and I was kind of blitzed," she said. "It was the middle of the night, and I was aware that the nominations were coming out, and I'd done that thing where I'd convinced myself that [I wouldn't be nominated]. I was getting over it in my mind, like, 'You still made a great record.' And then a friend found me and told me, and we were the only people in this room who knew. It was such a special moment."

The interview also addresses her "prophetic tweet" from early 2017 that warned "these old men in power have a storm coming, the likes of which they cannot comprehend" — which came true! — as well as her ongoing friendship with Melodrama producer Jack Antonoff.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

"We still FaceTime almost every day," she said, and later tells a story about the two of them trying every classic sugary American cereal together so she could experience them for the first time.

Read the full charming interview over at Billboard right now.