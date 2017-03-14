Tinashe And Offset Flex In A Dingy Prison For ‘No Drama’ Video

YouTube

Tinashe has made good on her promise to roll out new music in 2018. A week after announcing the impending release of three songs, she’s unveiled the flex-heavy, Offset-featuring “No Drama” and its accompanying video.

Riding a fierce beat courtesy of Stargate, Tinashe trades in the saccharine pop we heard on “Superlove” for a more trap-infused sound. “We pulled up in Gucci, dripped down in Gabbana / Bad as I wanna, only chasing commas,” she sings. She even cooly channels Destiny’s Child (“I need me a soldier”) and Mean Girls (“You can’t sit with us”) to tell us who’s allowed in her inner circle.

In the video, released Thursday afternoon (January 18), Tinashe takes her sparkly, metallic-heavy style to a dark, dingy prison. In between shots of her gliding through slick choreography, Offset swoops in with his signature ad-libs for a verse about jet-setting, getting high, and “iced-out summers.”

“No Drama” is the first taste of new music from Tinashe since last spring’s pop-leaning “Flame.” The singer’s long-awaited third album, Joyride, is due out sometime this year and will also include the soon-to-come new songs “Me So Bad” and “Faded Love.”