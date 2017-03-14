Getty Images

Migos On Joe Budden: 'We Want To See Him Win'

Migos and Joe Budden are like oil and water, mongooses and snakes, Kylo Ren and father figures. Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff have an extensive back and forth with the former host of Everyday Struggle that goes all the way back to Joe dissing their labelmate, Lil Yachty in May 2017.

In an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1, the Atlanta trio gave their thoughts when asked if they think Budden needs to thank them for his success.

"Yeah, Joe. You got a new job now Joe," said Quavo. "Shout out Diddy. You know what I'm saying, for giving that man that job."

The job Quavo is referring to is the rumored partnership Joe Budden inked with Diddy's Revolt after not renewing his contract with Complex. Ebro then asked the group what type of percentage they want from Budden's new business deal.

"We put you in there man," said Offset. "We fronted you."

Takeoff potentially had the most friendly words of all the Migos.

"The difference is we want to see him win," said Takeoff. "But he don't want see us win."

For those not keeping track at home, Joe Budden and Migos have been going at it since the artists met at the BET Awards pre-show. A fight ensued, we were gifted with memes of Akademiks asking Takeoff why he was left off "Bad and Boujee," and Offset epically rolled up his sleeves to join the potential melee. Most recently, Quavo and Lil Yachty dropped "Ice Tray," where they film a parody of "Everyday Struggle" and Joe Budden.

Guess we will have to wait until Culture II drops on January 26 to see if there are any more jabs in store.