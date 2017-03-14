Kim Kardashian Debunks Numerous Rumors Involving Her Third Child

Donato Sardella / Contributor / Getty Images

"It was so hard to not carry my own child"

This week the Kardashian-West family was blessed with a third child and second daughter. Today (January 18), Kim Kardashian took to her app to describe the difficulties of not carrying her new baby and why she and Kanye decided to go with a gestational carrier.

"I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy," wrote Kardashian via People. "Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own."

Kim went on to clarify the difference between a surrogate and a gestational carrier via Us Weekly.

"After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier," wrote the new mother. "Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to. A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s."

Kim's distinction is important considering the various rumors that circulated about Kim's pregnancy. At different points, fans created conspiracy theories like Kylie Jenner being the surrogate to Kanye and Kim.

Kardashian finished her post thanking her gestational carrier, describing the couples wonderful relationship with her, and debunking the idea that having a carrier is emotionally easy.

"Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it's the easy way out is completely wrong," wrote Kardashian. "People assume it's better because you don't have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint."

Now that the majority of rumors are laid to rest, the critical question arises. What is the name of Kim and Kanye's new daughter?