Offset Issues An Apology For Homophobic Lyric

YFN Lucci's "Boss Life" featuring Offset sounds like your typical Atlanta trap record upon first listen. However, upon a deeper examination, you might realize there is a glaring and highly offensive lyric from the "Bad and Boujee" featured artist. During the song, Offset raps, "Pinky ring crystal clear, $40k spent on a private Lear / $60k solitaire / I cannot vibe with queers."

Understandably, many were enraged with the insensitive nature of the line. Today (January 18), Offset took to Instagram to issue an apology for the lyric and explain that he didn't mean to use "queer" as a definition for gay people.

I didn’t write the line about gay people. I have said before since these issues before that I got love for all people. My passion for fashion has lead me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I’m not in a place where I’m hating like that. When I wrote that I was thinking of words that could rhyme with the others (here, lear, solitaire, bear) and I saw this definition about her having a queer feeling she was being watched and it fit what I was thinking about a stalker creepy paparazzi situation. To me that “queer” I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd.



I M S O R R Y

I A P O L O G I Z E

I’m offended I offended anybody

Offset's "Boss Life" verse isn't the first time a member of Migos has been accused of homophobia.

In a 2017 Rolling Stone cover story, all three members of the Atlanta trio had discouraging words when it came to iLoveMakonnen's sexuality.

Offset in particular told the Rolling Stone reporter, "That's because the world is fucked up," when support for iLoveMakonnen coming out of the closet arose in conversation.

Following accusations of homophobia, Quavo defended himself in an interview with Billboard.

"When [Makonnen’s] music came out, I thought it was hard," Quavo said. "So if he would’ve come out the same way...I got a record with Frank Ocean ["Slide," a Calvin Harris track featuring Migos and Ocean]. That closes my case."

Hopefully, before the release of Culture II on January 26, the trio can come to terms with their history of disparaging remarks against the gay community.

You can read Offset's full Instagram statement below.