Selena Gomez Confronts Nick Jonas About Their ‘Ruined’ Date 10 Years Ago

Remember when Nick Jonas dated Selena Gomez? If that feels like forever ago, that’s probably because it was, but neither party has forgotten their short-lived relationship. In fact, a full 10 years later, they’re even digging up some old dirt on each other.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show, Jonas played a cruel but hilarious game that found him hooked up to a heart rate monitor to see how hot and bothered he’d get when asked questions about his personal life. Host Nick Grimshaw led most of the interrogation, but, much to Jonas’s surprise, Gomez also chimed in via a video message. In it, she tasked her ex with sharing an embarrassing story about a date they had in Central Park when they were teens. (Skip to the 4:02 mark for Gomez's message.)

Taking a deep breath, Jonas explained, “We were very private about our relationship, and she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her, even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together.”

He continued, “So it ruined her Central Park experience. Her and Taylor Swift — who was dating my brother Joe, but we never confirmed it — walked 25 feet behind us as we walked through the park by ourselves.”

Unfortunately for Jonas, Gomez wasn’t the only ex he was forced to reminisce about. When Grimshaw started playing Miley Cyrus’s “7 Things,” the Jumanji star revealed that he knew the diss track was about him, since Cyrus wore the dog tag necklace that he had given to her in the music video.

Ouch. If those two stories don’t get your heart rate rising, then I don’t know what will.