Camila Cabello’s Latest ‘Havana’ Performance Is Her Most Dramatic Yet

YouTube

Camila Cabello never performs the same way twice, and for her latest live spectacle, she dialed up the drama for her most show-stopping rendition of “Havana” thus far. Don’t believe me? Maybe this one GIF will change your mind.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (January 17), Cabello put on a cabaret-style performance of her smash hit that followed her from the dressing room to the main stage. Rocking a sparkly floor-length gown, she performed in a makeshift ‘50s Cuban nightclub while serving looks, vocals, and attitude. From throwing a glass in the air to sassily swiping a stranger’s lipstick, there was no shortage of spicy moments. Check it out below.

Cabello is riding high off the release of her debut album, Camila, which may hit No. 1 next week. If that happens, she’ll join an elite club of artists who have had simultaneous No. 1 songs and albums — not a bad way to kick off 2018!