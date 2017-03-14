YouTube

The Chainsmokers Are Darker Than Ever On Their First New Song Of 2018

After a meteoric rise to fame, The Chainsmokers are back with their first new song of 2018. This time, though, Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall have abandoned the romantic, wistful flair of hits like “Closer” and “Paris” and taken a decidedly darker direction.

On Wednesday (January 17), the duo dropped “Sick Boy,” a catchy but gloomy slice of pure pop that sounds more like Twenty One Pilots than anything on their 2017 debut album, Memories… Do Not Open. In the accompanying video, Pall pounds out dramatic piano chords while Taggart mans the mic, sing-rapping, “How many likes is my life worth?” and other musings on narcissism. These guys have sure come a long way since “#SELFIE.”

“Sick Boy” is presumably the first taste of The Chainsmokers’ next project, though the duo hasn’t announced any new album plans yet. In the meantime, we're still waiting on their rumored collaboration with K-pop sensations BTS, which will almost certainly break the internet upon its arrival.