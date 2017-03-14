Justin Timberlake Opens Up About Janet Jackson And The Infamous Wardrobe Malfunction

Jeff Haynes / Staff / Getty Images

Justin Timberlake might be performing at Super Bowl LII, but the shadow of "Nipplegate" will color his 2018 halftime performance. Almost 14 years ago at Super Bowl XXXVIII, Timberlake and Janet Jackson were involved in an infamous wardrobe malfunction.

While Timberlake's name and career largely continued unscathed, many have voiced concern about the impact it had on Janet's career and the hypocrisy of the NFL welcoming Timberlake back with open arms. In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, Justin discusses speaking with Janet after the incident and how he handled the situation.

"Naturally, that's something we talked about," said Timberlake. "To be honest, it's like it wasn’t too much of a conversation. It’s just one of those things where you go like, yeah, what do you want me to say? We’re not going to do that again."

Timberlake continued to give more context to how he handled the scandal.

"I stumbled through it, you know, to be quiet honest. Like, I had my wires crossed, and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go like, OK, well, you know, you can’t change what’s happened but you can move forward and learn from it."

During the interview, Timberlake also opens up about a question that has racked fans' brains since Justified. Why didn't Timberlake and The Neptunes work together more frequently?

"Clipse was signed to Jive Records, which I was signed to,” said Justin. "I don’t know what went on with their deal, but I do remember that Pharrell was very adamant about getting them out of the deal. So it became, from my understanding, it became challenging for him to work with any Jive artist at that point."

Clipse was a Virginia group that were childhood friends of Pharrell and Chad Hugo. The rap group navigated numerous label issues over the course of their career. They appeared on "Like I Love You" from Justin's debut.

The new Timberlake album, Man of the Woods, drops February 2 — two days before his scheduled Super Bowl halftime performance.