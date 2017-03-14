Finn Wolfhard And Ansel Elgort Are Officially Joining Forces On The Big Screen

Getty Images/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

The stars have finally aligned! Finn Wolfhard is taking his stunning 2017 successes with Stranger Things and It and joining Golden Globe-nominee Ansel Elgort for the upcoming film adaptation of The Goldfinch.

Based on Donna Tartt's best-selling novel of the same name, Elgort reportedly signed onto the project this past October to play the lead role of Theo, a young man who survives a terrorist bombing in an art museum that kills his mother, then moves through a series of adventures and misadventures as he gets acquainted with his new reality.

According to new reports, Wolfhard has landed the role of Young Boris, a Ukrainian student who bonds with Elgort's Theo after finding they've both lost their mothers, but who ends up being a bad influence by introducing Theo to the vices of drugs and alcohol.

Even though Wolfhard's character isn't going to be the brightest light for Elgort's character, we fully anticipate that these two will hit it off in real life. In fact, here's photographic evidence from the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards that they already have.

Here's hoping their experience with this film leads to a series of Calpurnia x Ansolo collaborations.