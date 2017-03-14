Jonas Brothers Fans Are Freaking Out Over Reunion Rumors

Getty Images

If you were on Twitter last night (January 15), you may have noticed that the Jonas Brothers were the top trending topic for a while (ahead of #TheBachelor, even!). Sounds random, but as it turns out, there are real, legitimate clues about a potential JB reunion.

The speculation began when Twitter users noticed that the brothers had possibly reactivated their official Instagram account after five years — though some insist the account has been active the entire time. Other fans noticed that the brothers were all together last night, posing for a pic with their former keyboard player Ryan Liestman, who captioned the snap “family reunion.”

While everything is speculation at this point, the timing might actually make sense. This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the band’s third album, A Little Bit Longer, which sparked hits like “Burnin’ Up” and “Lovebug.” Is it possible Nick, Joe, and Kevin are plotting some kind of comeback to commemorate the occasion? It’s possible, though they’ve certainly seemed happy living their own lives these past four years. Since the former teen idols disbanded in 2013, Nick has paved his own lane as a solo artist and actor, Joe is fronting the band DNCE, and Kevin is happily married with two kids.

Still, it would be interesting to hear what the band would come up with in 2018 given their evolving sounds — and we’re not the only ones who think so. Below, check out the most hilarious and enthusiastic fan reactions to the rumors.